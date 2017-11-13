Robert Stone

Robert (Bob) lived an accomplished and adventurous life. He attended Hope College, then Michigan State University where he received a B.S. degree in Forestry. He earned a M.S. in Forest Resource Management from the University of Montana and a Ph.D. in Forest Economics from the University of Minnesota — all while supporting and raising, with Gwyneth, their family of four children.

Bob offered his family lively adventures with each move for his educational or career advancement. His career with the U.S. Forest Service began in a Fire Tower Lookout in the forests of Montana and finished directing forestry economics research at the USDA Forest Products Laboratory in Madison.

Bob is the author of numerous book chapters, research papers, technical articles and bulletins. As an enthusiastic original thinker, Bob added insight and commentary to the conversation of the day.

He was active in Toastmasters International, the Society of American Foresters and he owned Snowy Ridge Christmas Tree Farm, which he worked as a hobby with his sons. Bob’s interests included reading, bowling, golf, bicycling, archery, bread making, gardening, eating ice cream, listening to music, dancing and rhetoric. Most of all, he loved the outdoors and sharing hunting and fishing trips with his family and friends. Bob passed onto his children and grandchildren a delight in camping, canoeing, hiking, hunting, fishing, picnics and outdoor activities of all sorts. We miss him.

Bob is survived by his siblings, Margaret (Robert) Strange and Theron (Bonnie) Stone; his children, Gaye Stone (Rex) Rowell, Kevin David, and Cindra Stone Blewitt; his beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and his fiancee, Lorna Hazen. He was preceded in death by his parents; Gwyneth, the mother of his children; his son, Kendall Wayne; and his grandson, Shannon.

Bob’s family held a private memorial service on November 2. This summer, a celebration of his life and storytelling will be held in his hometown.

Memorials may be sent to Capitol City Band, PO Box 258007, Madison, WI 53725-8007.