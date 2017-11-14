Faye J. Donselar

She is survived by her husband, Billy Donselar; her sons: Gordon (Nora) Maciejewski of Sacramento, California, Billy Maciejewski of Clovis, New Mexico, and David (Amy) Donselar of Alexandria, Virginia; her daughters, Debra (John) Dively of Tacoma, Washington, and Penny (Mark) Garlock of Spring Lake, Michigan; sisters: Margo (Frank) Nettesheim, Marie Fredock and Kathy (James) Bousman; and 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A very special brother, James Wedelstadt, preceded her in death; as well has her brother, Joseph Wedelstadt, and her special friend, Shirley Burk.

She lived in Crockery Township and served for a time as township clerk, chaired the Crockery Township Library Committee, and was instrumental in securing a grant for the new library overseeing much of the hands-on work to complete the library project. She loved Crockery Township and attended meetings regularly as well as serving on the Water Committee. She enjoyed many hobbies, including politics, reading, sewing, crocheting and computer projects.

The family will gather for a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it is her wish that you do something nice for you and yours.