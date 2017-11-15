Dalton ‘Butch’ Cantrell

He was born December 9, 1937, in Battle Creek to Duane and Margarete Cantrell, and married Patricia Gilliland. She preceded him in death on November 4, 1995.

Butch was a long-time teacher at Spring Lake Public Schools in math and physical education. He also had a long career coaching basketball, football and baseball for 35 years at Muskegon Community College, Alma College and at the high school level. His other interests were golfing, fishing with close friends, and most of all watching his grandchildren grow up.

He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Kristen (Anthony) Bevers of Prescott, Ariz.; his son, Mike (Connie) Cantrell of Holt, Mich.; four grandchildren: Bailey, Jonas, Jessica and Kyle; and his sister, Georda Doke.

Friends may meet the family from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, November 18, 2017, at Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, The VanZantwick Chapel, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dan Anderson officiating. Memorials to Spring Lake Presbyterian Church are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.

Butch was always proud to be an Alma Scot, but forever will be a Spring Lake Laker.