Linda Kay Edwards

Linda graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1962, and earned her bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University in 1964. She worked as a special-education teacher, retiring from Creston High School in 2006. Linda loved high school reunions, her dog Iggy, crafts, shopping, and trips to visit New York City with her daughter. She will be dearly missed.

She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Tanya (Dave) Edwards; her sister, Sally (Carl) Brooks; sister-in-law, Beth (Dave) Johnson; brother-in-law, Joe (Suzy) Edwards; and a wealth of nieces and nephews who she adored.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 17, 2017, at Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services-The VanZantwick Chapel, with the Rev. John Brown officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions to Hospice of North Ottawa Community are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.