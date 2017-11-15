Nancy J. Vrablic

Nancy was born August 28, 1936, in Allendale to James and Clara (VandePanne) Walwood. She married Michael Vrablic on August 6, 1955, in Spring Lake. Together they enjoyed 61 years of marriage prior to Mike’s passing on May 24, 2017.

Nancy was a member of St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish and enjoyed reading, cooking and spending time with her family. She loved to travel with Mike and spent as much time as possible at their cabin in the Upper Peninsula.

She is survived by her children: Jeanne Welling of Grand Haven, Diane (Ron) Wilson of Grand Haven, Brenda (Todd) Holmes of Fruitport, Michael (Diane) Vrablic, Mark (Sandy) Vrablic and Greg (Tracy) Vrablic, all of Grand Haven; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Sally Kline; brother, James (Elizabeth) Walwood; sisters-in-law, Helen Langlois and Theresa (Ora Jr.) Richert; and brother-in-law, Anthony (Carol) Vrablic. She was preceded in death by her brothers, William and Robert Walwood.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 17, 2017, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father Chuck Schwartz officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment will be at Lakeshore Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Nancy’s online guest book.

Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.