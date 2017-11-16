Alice Pranger

She was born November 10, 1929, in Grand Haven to Henry and Elvina (Hunt) Yager, and lived in this area most of her life. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and a former member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Grand Haven Eagles and the American Legion. She enjoyed her two years working in Arizona for Hughes Aircraft Company before retirement. She enjoyed having coffee with family, people watching and traveling. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by three children: Mary (Charlie) Mohrhardt of Spring Lake, Robert (Gay) Pranger of Texas and Daniel (Gwen) Pranger of Wisconsin; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sharon Yager; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service has already taken place. Memorial contributions in memory of Alice maybe given to Sanctuary at the Shore – Activity Fund, or charity of choice.