Stefaney E. Johnson

She was born in Holland, Michigan, on March 23, 1991, to David and Elizabeth (Hecht) Johnson. Stefaney was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and graduated from Spring Lake High School, Class of 2009. She was employed by Woodward of Zeeland, where she made many great friendships.

She is survived by her daughter, Leanna; parents, Elizabeth (Matt) Furtaw and David (Christy) Johnson; brother, Jacob Johnson; step-brother, Andrew Furtaw; grandparents: Kathleen Hecht, Robert (Deborah) Hecht, Barbara Johnson, Michael and Linda Furtaw, and Dan and Nancy Gould; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, David E. Johnson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, November 20, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (406 E. Savidge St.) with the Rev. Father David Gross presiding.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, November 19, 2017, at The Spring Lake Chapel, Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services (213 E. Savidge St., 616-842-6100); and from 10-11 a.m. Monday at church.

Donations in memory of Stefaney may be directed to a trust fund for Leanna, c/o Elizabeth Furtaw. You may sign Stefaney’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.