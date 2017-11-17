William E. 'Bill' Braun

He was a life-long resident of Fruitport, born January 28, 1935, to John H. and Dorothy C. (Balcom) Braun; and was a U.S. Army veteran.

Bill always had projects going on. He was known to be very ambitious, with many visions. He very much enjoyed his hunting and fishing trips and his home in Irons, Mich. Bill was a Life Member of the Grand Haven Eagles, Aerie 925 and of the Manistee Loyal Order of the Moose 1128. Bill and his brother, Jack, were owners of Braun Auto Sales, starting in Fruitport on Third Avenue; then moving to Pontaluna and Harvey Street, where they also opened a salvage yard, prior to moving back to Fruitport on Pontaluna and Third Avenue. They were also instrumental in purchasing the Village Inn Restaurant, Fruitport Auditorium, Farr View Dairy, the Mobile Home business in the village and Pin Crest Bowling Alley.

He is survived by Jackie Cioe, his life-long love and confidant; children: Mark Braun, Joel Braun, Tracy Braun and Diane Cutie; step-son, Scott (Kelly) Cioe of Portsmouth, N.H.; grandchildren: Andrew Braun, Eric Braun and Zoe Cutie; step-grandchildren: Christopher Cioe and Kayla Cioe of South Carolina, William Cioe and Samantha Cioe of Portsmouth, N.H.; his sister-in-law, Patsy Braun of Fruitport; and nieces: Candy (Gary) Harris of Fruitport, Debbie (Bruce) Gillies of South Portland, Maine, Linda (Jerry) Kramer of Spring Lake, and Valerie Grant of Grand Haven. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy C. Braun; brother, John M. “Jack” Braun; nephew, John W. Braun; and step-son, Todd E. Cioe.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 20, 2017, at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey Street, Norton Shores, MI 49444 (231-798-1100), with the Rev. Dan Anderson, officiating.

Visitation with Bill’s family will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, November 19, 2017. For a more lasting memorial, you are asked to consider Harbor Hospice. You are also invited to sign the family’s Online Guest Book at www.sytsemafh.com.