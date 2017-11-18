John Leslie Tevebaugh

He was born May 16, 1926, at Mount Carmel, Wabash County, Ill., the son of Julia Gladys Goff and Leslie Arthur Tevebaugh. He grew up in Mattoon, Coles County, Ill., from 1933 until drafted into the Army of the United States in 1944. After graduating from OCS at Fort Benning, Ga., as an Infantry 2nd Lt., he taught basic training before volunteering to work with U.S. Graves Registration Service effort to recover dead American servicemen from German soil in 1946. John returned from Berlin in August 1946, for discharge, and immediately enrolled in the University of Illinois at its new Navy Pier branch in Chicago. He moved to the Champaign-Urbana campus in 1947 and completed a B.A. in the teaching of social studies in 1950, an M.A. and Ph.D. in history in 1952 and 1962. While in graduate school, he held a research assistantship for three years, was Kendric C. Babcock Fellow in History in 1956 and taught history for three years at the University of Illinois Laboratory High School.

John married classmate Patricia Jane Thomas, daughter of Blanche Bernice Crane and Joseph Hancock Thomas, M.D., on August 19, 1950, in Urbana. She completed her B.A. and M.A. in 1950 and 1954; and convinced John to pursue graduate work while she taught in area junior high schools.

After a fascinating 5,000-mile drive through western and southern Europe in 1957, he and Patty moved to Muskegon, Mich., to begin new teaching careers at Muskegon Community College, and parenting careers with a fine son and daughter in 1958 and 1960. They bought their long-time home in Grand Haven in 1961 and joined the commuting ranks. After six years at MCC, John had the distinct privilege of being one of the first faculty appointed to the new Grand Valley State College near Grand Rapids, Mich., in 1962, where he retired in 1988 after two decades chairing the History Department and participating in the exhilarating experience of helping the young college grow into the well respected university of over 25,000 students it has become.

Patty remained to have a distinguished career at MCC before retiring in 1990. She died of cancer in Grand Haven 12 years later. Tom and Leslie graduated from Western Michigan University and Michigan State University, respectively, and pursue their careers in Illinois and North Carolina. Tom married one of Milwaukee’s finest, Kathleen Rose Mehl; they have three children: Kyle (Alicia Ann) Thomas, Rachel Jane and Kevin Leslie. John is also survived by his great-grandson, Brooks Donald. John married again in 2004 to the love of his late life, Mrs. Barbara Jean Turner Arter, also a middle school teacher. She warmly shared his fondness for music, theater, books and travel; and brought him the wonderful winter warmth of Arizona.

John was an avid participant in vocal music and theater since his junior high years: school and church choirs and chorales, school musicals, some two dozen musical comedies in civic theaters, several operas and operettas, and a great decade with the Muskegon Chamber Choir, including its date at Carnegie Hall. He was also an ardent traveler to many interesting points around the world: Western Europe, Russia, China, the British Isles, around South America and the Caribbean Islands, especially St. John. Every bit as important as these things were his research and writing interests, built on his historical focus on early American history. From that emerged six books and numerous articles, especially about the 300 years of his own immigrant family, the Johann Conrad Dieffenbachs. Central to his work was an emphasis on the necessity for documentary evidence in all aspects of family history. All things considered, he was thankful to have a marvelous, full life.

