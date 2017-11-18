Suzanne E. Weiss

Suzanne attended Newton College of Sacred Heart in Boston for her bachelor’s degree and The University of Michigan for her master’s. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in New York and St. Patrick/St. Anthony Catholic Church in Grand Haven. Suzanne retired as a senior editor for Readers Digest. She loved New York, eating out at all the restaurants and being a perfect tour guide. After retirement, she volunteered for English in Action.

She is survived by her sister, Cynthia Munson of Spring Lake, Mich.; two nephews, Gregory Munson and Christopher (Cherie) Munson; two great-niece and great-nephew, Brooke and Brady; and cousin, Frederica Cody. She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Elinore.

Funeral Services will take place Tuesday, November 21, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick/St. Anthony Catholic Church (920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417) with the Rev. Father Charles Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will take place in Mount Elliott Cemetery, in Detroit.

Memorial contributions in memory of Suzanne may be given to JDRF Type 1 Diabetes Research Funding and Advocacy (jdrf.org) or Alzheimer’s Association. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.