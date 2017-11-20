Cameron Graham

He was born on September 3, 1988, to Dr. Daniel Graham and Jan Parmelee.

Cameron was a graduate of Spring Lake High School and was currently attending Grand Valley State University as a pre-med student. Cameron was skilled with computers and had his own repair business. He enjoyed music and movies, and he loved animals.

He will be greatly missed by his mother, Jan Parmelee of Spring Lake; sister, Sarah (Lars) Wasvick; brother, Matthew Graham; niece, Lyla Wasvick; great aunt Lois Matheson and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Daniel J. Graham and his grandparents.

VISITATION with the family will be 12-2 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, 2017, at The VanZantwick Chapel, 620 Washington Ave. (616) 843-6100. Memorial Contributions to Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven (www.heavencanwaitmi.org or PO BOX 23, Ferrysburg, MI 49409) in Cameron’s name will be appreciated. Share memories with the family online at www.sytsemafh.com.