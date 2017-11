Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation: one hour prior to the service at church.

Memorial contributions: may be given to JDRF Type 1 Diabetes Research Funding and Advocacy (jdrf.org) or Alzheimer’s Association.

Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.