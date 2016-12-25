Rep. Price completes term with perfect voting record

Price submitted the last of her 4,123 votes during the final day of the current session on Thursday, Dec. 15.

“Representing the 89th District meant making every single vote,” she said. “We had so many important issues to resolve in Lansing. I set a goal of making every vote to help turn Michigan around while representing our district.”

In addition, Price, who completed her current term as chair of the House Committee on Education and vice chair on the Committee on Local Government, participated in every committee vote during her tenure. She was also a member of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, Communications and Technology, and Workforce and Talent Development committees in 2015-16.

On the House floor, Price’s first term in 2011-12 had the most votes with 1,632, followed by 1,345 in 2013-14 and 1,253 in 2015-16.

“We’ve done a lot to help get Michigan back on track – being on-time with state budgets, repealing thousands of regulations, navigating the Detroit bankruptcy, developing a road funding package, and getting third grade reading literacy legislation passed,” she said. “We tackled intractable issues in this legislature and put in place policies that will sustain our state for years to come. We have developed a great sense of pride in Michigan, which is working hard for its future.”

Price also committed to be available to area residents, including monthly coffee hour events across the district.

“Attending county meetings, discussions at coffee hours, chats over ice cream, prayers of support and questions at chamber events – I’m thankful for all of that.” she said. “I’m humbled and grateful to have represented the residents of the 89th district and all the residents of Michigan.”

About Amanda Price:

State Rep. Amanda Price is a third-term lawmaker representing the 89th House District. The 89th District includes western Ottawa County, including the cities of Ferrysburg and Grand Haven and the townships of Grand Haven, Olive, Park, Port Sheldon, Robinson, Blendon, Crockery and Spring Lake. Price can be reached toll-free at 888-238-1008, via email at AmandaPrice@house.mi.gov or on her website.