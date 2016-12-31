Rep. Price reflects on service as term ends

"I can say, at the beginning when I introduced it, I had a little 'deer in the headlights look' at the opposition," she said. "I didn't think people would react like they did. It ground to a very quick halt."

Luckily, Price, R-Park Township, got some help from a powerful voice.

"I was very lucky, because (Gov. Rick Snyder) at the beginning of this term made it a priority," she said. "He brought it out at the State of the State and appointed a third-grade reading workgroup."

It wasn't easy from that point, however, to get legislation Price had been working on her entire tenure — since 2011 — passed. The workgroup met every week for three and a half months, giving input on how to draft the legislation from those in the state and in the schools. During her farewell speech on the House floor earlier this month, she dedicated a large amount of time to the issue.

"The drafting of it was more reflective of that workgroup and the input of stakeholders," Price said. "It's a much better process, with more buy-in from folks because at the same time we were getting results of the M-STEP test. Those were shocking to me, probably shocking to a lot of folks."

The M-STEP — a testing method implemented in Michigan first during the 2014-15 school year — showed that only half of Michigan's third-grade students were proficiently reading at that grade level.

"It was a good process, a long process, but I learned a lot along the way," Price said. "I was surprised and discouraged our kids were not reading at their grade level."

Her work didn't go unnoticed around Lansing.

"I always admired her as the chair of the (House Education Committee)," said fellow state Rep. Holly Hughes, R-Montague. "She worked really hard on third-grade reading, she was quite emotional when it finally passed. She recognized the lack there, as we all have, but she dedicated the time and energy over multiple terms, and it finally did happen."

Hughes reflects back to a time when, in Muskegon specifically, Price's feedback was useful when talking to North Muskegon Public Schools Superintendent Curt Babcock on that district's testing.

"It all leads back to her philosophy of wanting to first take care of kids' needs in the classroom," Hughes said. "She took that very, very seriously. She put hours in. I can't tell you how many times we were done with session late at night and she would still be there late trying to get work done."

Because of term limits in the Michigan Legislature, Price will be handing over the keys to the 89th House District to Representative-elect Jim Lilly on Jan. 1.

One thing she will miss most, Price said, is the access to information as a state representative.

"The piece that people don't realize is we have access to so much information, all the research capability, a lot of staff that does research," she said. "To truly understand the issue, you have to have all sides of them. The normal, everyday citizen wouldn't have the time to read through all that."

She said she will also miss the institution and responsibility. While many might not seek a heavy responsibility of voting for an entire House district, along with an entire state, Price carried the weight on her shoulders with pride.

"I will miss the thrill of walking into (the Capitol), knowing I was elected to carry out that responsibility,” she said.

Price will also miss her 2010 classmates, a wave of Republican legislators elected that year, along with Gov. Snyder.

"We're a close group of people, probably a highlight I'll take," she said. "We came in with the thought we were going to help turn the state around. ... It's hard to not see those folks."

Price also remembers a time when she was able to climb the Mackinac Bridge, a moment she called "awesome.”

"It's unbelievable how we have to get up to the top," she said. "One of my colleagues, Nancy Jenkins, and I got to climb to the side and under it. You get a sense of the infrastructure."

Price was also able to take the bridge walk with her husband, one person she says will be happy she's done serving as a state representative.

Her service was not without tragedy, including losing one of those fellow 2010 legislators to a motorcycle crash in September 2016.

"We lost Pete Pettalia — that just shook all of us," she said. "We very quickly realized it wasn't about politics, it was about friendships we've made."

Price's service for the people of Michigan began long before she was a state representative. For eight years prior to her 2010 election to the House, Price worked for former state Sen. Patty Birkholz, R-Saugatuck.

"I don't think you're going to find a more dedicated, hard-working public servant than Rep. Price," Hughes said. "No matter what was going on, she made time to help wherever she could and always worked hard at it."

Hughes continued, saying that Price will be missed in the House for more than her tireless work ethic.

"I know that when she commits to me, when she promises her vote, I can count on her word," Hughes said. "That's the one thing I'll miss — I already know who she is and what she'll do. One of your go-to people you can't go to on the House floor anymore."

But don't expect Price to take it easy now that she's no longer a representative.

"I just found out on Monday that I will go on the Children's Advocacy Board," Price said. "It's something I enjoyed many years ago and I'm glad they'll have me back."

As for another election on the horizon?

"It's not something I'm looking at right now," she said. "I worked 14 years in the Legislature. It's a long drive every week for those years."

Price might not be able to step away from the Legislature completely, though, as her colleagues still serving in Lansing have recognized her dedication.

"I think you'll still see Amanda in public service,” Hughes said. “I haven't seen her when she wasn't. ... I'm proud of the job she's done and I'm proud to call her a friend."