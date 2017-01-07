Huizenga selected to lead Capital Markets Subcommittee

"It is an incredible honor and opportunity to serve as chairman of the Capital Markets, Securities and Investment Subcommittee," Huizenga said. "My goal moving forward is to use free market principles to enact substantive yet commonsense reforms that will increase efficiency within the financial system, ensure proper liquidity in the markets, and strengthen market structure."

"Bill Huizenga has worked tirelessly to increase economic opportunity for all Americans," Chairman Jeb Hensarling said. "As chairman of the Capital Markets, Securities and Investment Subcommittee, Bill will apply that same work ethic to ensure all investors are protected and every American has access to the economic opportunity created by a growing economy."

Huizenga will lead subcommittee efforts regarding all aspects of the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) operations, activities and initiatives to ensure that it fulfills its congressional mandate to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation

The Capital Markets, Securities and Investment Subcommittee has jurisdiction over legislation in the House pertaining to the SEC, and all matters related to capital markets activities.

Huizenga, who was recently elected to his fourth term in Congress, previously served as chairman of the Monetary Policy & Trade Subcommittee in the 114th Congress.