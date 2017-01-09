Huizenga elected co-chairperson of Great Lakes Task Force

"The Great Lakes are one of our nation's most important natural and economic resources," the congressman said. "The Great Lakes Task Force has been at the forefront of the effort to enhance the environmental health of the Great Lakes while also ensuring the full economic potential of the Great Lakes region is realized. I am honored to be selected by my Great Lakes colleagues for this important role, and I look forward to building on my bipartisan record of preserving and strengthening the Great Lakes."

The House and Senate Great Lakes Task Forces are bipartisan working groups within the Northeast-Midwest Congressional and Senate Coalitions that cooperate to enhance the economic and environmental health of the Great Lakes. Founded in the mid-1980s, the Great Lakes Task Forces work together to advocate for policies and programs that enhance our unique natural resource — the Great Lakes.

The bipartisan Northeast-Midwest Coalitions have worked for more than 30 years to advance the economic competitiveness, environmental quality and energy interests of this 18-state region.

Members of the Great Lakes Task Forces work together to build support for key regional programs to enhance environmental quality and economic development throughout the Great Lakes basin. The Task Forces convene member-level and staff-level events, including meetings, hearings, and briefings. They also collaborate to exercise agency oversight, and advance legislative and appropriation initiatives.

Huizenga will be joining his fellow co-chairpersons — Sean Duffy (R-WI), Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), and Louise Slaughter (D-NY) — to lead the Great Lakes Task Force in the 115th Congress.