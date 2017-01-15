Lack of participation concerns county officials

Commissioner Don Disselkoen hosts office hours with his Holland counterpart on the Allegan County Board of Commissioners, Jim Storey, on the first Monday of every month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. But on Jan. 9, Disselkoen sat alone in the council chamber room at Holland City Hall.

"We help people that come in and have an issue with the county, and hopefully we can help them," Disselkoen said.

But are there any success stories?

"None," Disselkoen said. "I have no idea (why). We try to get some publicity out, and it's on Facebook and the website for the city."

According to Storey, it's a focus issue in Holland.

"Most people don't realize it's split into two counties,” he said.

Recently, the only visitor to drop in was Disselkoen's opponent this past November, Doug Zylstra.

"(He) was here last month,” Disselkoen said. “He came in, had something he wanted to bounce off both of us, wanted to get our reaction on how maybe the county administration would feel about an idea."

But still, the office hour remains as Disselkoen and Storey get a lot accomplished themselves.

"We always have plenty to talk about, just the two counties and Holland, so it's a good time for us to get together," Disselkoen explained. "And there are department heads that will drop in from time to time. It's just a good way of communicating, we do a lot of things together. Worked out well."

"We wanted to establish that as a practice," Storey added. "Governments will be willing to help each other."

For actual county board of commissioners meetings, every two weeks in both Ottawa and Allegan counties, the public shows up when they have a reason to, according to Storey.

"Depends what's on the agenda," he said. "When it leads to hurting someone's pocketbook, you get a lot of discussion.”

Ottawa County Administrator Alan Vanderberg agreed.

"If there isn't a hot-button issue, we don't see a lot of people," he said. "People don't physically come to meetings."

Vanderberg said reaching out to constituents to get them involved, or at least know they're there to help with any needs, will be a focus.

"We need to make a lot of what we put out available," he said. "It's one of the ways we'll reach out in the future."