US Rep. Bill Huizenga supports full repeal of Obamacare

"Obamacare as it stands is failing and will soon collapse under its own weight, which is why we must leave behind this failed policy and promote solutions that empower patients and care providers," Huizenga said. "(This) vote instructs the House to begin the step by step process of repealing and replacing Obamacare."

The vote was along a mostly party line vote, passing 227-198. Only nine Republicans crossed the aisle to side with Democrats against the measure: Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, along with Reps. Charlie Dent, Brian Fitzpatrick, Walter Jones, John Katko, Raul Labrador, Tom MacArthur, Thomas Massie and Tom McClintock. No Democrats voted for the resolution.

"Additionally, it's important to remember that patient protections such as those preventing insurance companies from excluding coverage due to pre-existing conditions or dropping consumers because of costs associated with long-term care are not exclusive to Obamacare," Huizenga said. "My colleagues and I are determined to strengthen these important protections as we have in the House Republican 'Better Way' proposal while also increasing access to quality care and delivering on lowering costs for families here in West Michigan and across the nation."

According to the Congressional Business Office, about 18 million people would lose or drop their health insurance in the first year after Obamacare is repealed.

Health insurance premiums would spike another 20 to 25 percent as well, according to the nonpartisan office. Within 10 years, 32 million more people would be without health insurance, the CBO projects.

"The CBO assumes loss of all protections ... and it would be the end of Medicaid expansion," said Brian Patrick, spokesperson for Rep. Huizenga. "That's not what Republicans are talking about."

Patrick added that Huizenga supports a model that doesn't leave anyone without access to insurance.

The Senate began the repeal and replace vote on Thursday, with the resolution passing 51-48 along party lines.