Protesting the president

“We’re just a group of people who are opposed to the statements of our still president-elect, soon-to-be president,” said Robert Davidson, who joined five others on the corner of Savidge and Jackson streets in Spring Lake late Friday morning. “The policies he’s proposing, the cabinet he put together, we feel this is a moment of mourning and shame for our country, and we’re going to spend the next four years fighting this agenda as a group and with other groups around the country.”

Dave Thornsen said it’s important for the people of West Michigan to see that it’s OK to be progressive, and that’s why he chose to stand out in the rain Friday with a sign that simply said “Shame.”

“We’re a beacon in this community,” added David Doering. “There are people here who put their energy into bettering the environment for our children, as educators and as artists. I see Donald Trump as the opposite of what we try to teach our children, of what we try to accomplish in our educational system. It is so counter to everything I thought was American.”

Doering said every new president is greeted with supporters and detractors, and this year is no different.

“Our country is based on dissent,” he said. “We need to dissent when we see something as wrong. That’s what we’re doing.”

A few drivers honked their horns as they drove past the group; many more did not.