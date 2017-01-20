Presidential party planner

Sheldon, who graduated from Spring Lake High School in 1992, now plans weddings and events in Kennebunkport, Maine, for her company, Lilybrooke Events.

Prior to that, she served as Barbara Bush’s personal aide.

Sheldon continues to interact with the Bush family, including planning Barbara Bush’s 90th birthday party a few years ago.

Now, Sheldon is the event manager for protocol events for the Presidential Inaugural Committee in Washington, D.C. As such, she’s not allowed to divulge many details of what she’s planning, but said it’s been a fun but stressful and tiring endeavor.

“It’s very exciting,” Sheldon said. “I’m thrilled to be back in Washington after leaving here 17 years ago. It has been very long hours, several nights working until 1 or 2 a.m. One night was 3 a.m., but I love every minute and the challenges.”