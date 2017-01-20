What are your presidential expectations?

The question received dozens of responses — and, not surprisingly, some heated exchanges. It’s clear that people both locally and across our nation are firmly entrenched as either a supporter or a detractor of the man who is set to become our next president.

Here’s a sampling of what you, our readers, are hoping for or expecting out of the next four years:

Katie Odmark Madison

“He needs to just put his head down and get to work. Enough of the loud-mouth stuff, he has plenty to offer us, but he needs to stop causing such a raucous and just get to work. I hope he can improve respect for law enforcement, take away common core in our school systems, show other races that race baiting from media and other sources are not real and that we are all equal, and set an example of how to treat each other from here on. He has a lot to accomplish — I pray he can do some of these things.”

Norm Cunningham

“That he changes his mind by Friday and does not take office.”

Tim Barrett

“I hope he does a great job and proves me and everybody I know wrong. I hope that, in a few months, I will have to say, ‘Wow, I was really wrong about that guy.’ I hope he can work with Congress to come up with a health care law that works for everybody. I hope he works with all of our best interests in mind and not just the whims of his billionaire friends.”

Parker Doerr

“The same thing that happened to Richard Nixon.”

Lori Holmes

“I hope he does what he said he was going to in a fair way for all, and with a little more grace now and then. Although at times I think the jabs he throws are justified (maybe not a good idea, but deserved). I hope more fair trade, better borders, better health care for all, better foreign relations. Bonus would be better education, better environment, better race relations, clean up the lobbying and bribery in Washington, and to mend some of this divide between Americans. Although, from the sounds of many, even if and when he does good it will not be accepted in that manner. But that is the way this two-party system is.”

Rhonda Tom Stafford

“Just hope that he don't create the same economy that the last Republican president did!”

Staci Rosel

“That people stop fighting against and start working together. And hopefully he gets some real things taken care of.”

Marilyn Wildrom

“I hope he does as well for our country as he has in the business world.”

David K. Richards Sr.

“A lot of great stuff in the past 3-4 weeks. Keep it up! Only hard workers need reply. No wimps.”

Karen Palmer

“I hope he is impeached or resigns.”

Sam Kish

“That my health care will become affordable again.”

Deborah Thomas

“I have a lot of confidence that there will be a lot of hope and a lot of change.”

Sarah Wiszkon

“That it goes by quickly.”