Holland protest planned against Betsy DeVos as secretary of education

The march is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Centennial Park in Holland.

The event was created after Mindy Thomas and her friends went to the Women's March last week.

"We just kind of saw how fired up people were, just a lot of positive energy, a lot of momentum behind the effort," Thomas said. "We've never done anything like this before. A lot of people are fed up, people are getting complacent, and we're tired of that. When we realized her appointment date was pushed back, we decided to seize the moment."

Thomas said that it isn't just a partisan issue, and reminds everyone that this event will be a peaceful protest.

"Betsy just isn't a qualified candidate for that seat," she said. "Out of all the people the United States it just happens to be the person that donated millions of dollars to the Trump campaign? It just doesn't sit right with me at all."

The event itself was created through Facebook, and it's grown, with more than 10,000 invited so far, and hundreds saying they plan to attend.

"The response has been pretty remarkable," Thomas said. "I'm shocked and amazed."

As of right now, there is snow forecasted for Saturday, along with below-freezing temperatures, but Thomas says she has no worries about it.

"There's going to be a presence there," she said. "Most people will endure an hour in the snow if they feel strongly in the cause."

Thomas hopes that the march on Saturday, along with others across the country voicing their disapproval, will force senators making the confirmations — all Cabinet position confirmations — take notice.

"She's not the only one I disagree with," Thomas said.

