Huizenga speaks out against taxpayer-funded abortions

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reinstate the Mexico City Policy, also known as the Global Gag Order, which requires all foreign non-governmental organizations that receive federal funding to stop performing or promoting abortion services as a method of family planning with non-U.S. funds.

"By reinstating the Mexico City Policy, President Trump is continuing what President Reagan started — protecting unborn children around the world, while also protecting taxpayers here at home," Huizenga said. "U.S. foreign aid should never finance abortions or the abortion industry, yet this is exactly what happened for the last eight years. I applaud President Trump for his action in defense of the unborn."

This order was first instituted by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, with every Democrat president since Reagan removing it and every Republican president bringing it back.

Huizenga also focused on the issue here at home, as he voted in support of House Resolution 7 on Tuesday. HR 7 is the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act of 2017.

"(HR 7) is an incredibly important step in the fight to defend the unborn while also protecting taxpayers," the congressman said. "Traditionally, measures which prevent taxpayer dollars from being used to perform abortions have garnered bipartisan support. However, liberals in Washington have recently made it their mission to eliminate these longstanding protections and force families in West Michigan and across the nation to violate their deeply held beliefs by funding abortion on demand."

HR 7 would bar the government from funding abortions, whether through Medicaid or the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), except in three rare cases. This is already part of the Hyde Amendment, originally instituted in 1976, but HR 7 would reinstate the Hyde Amendment for all states, not just the 10 that prohibit insurance coverage for abortions.

"This significant legislation extends the Hyde Amendment to all federal programs, while also prohibiting the use of Obamacare subsidies to purchase plans that include abortion coverage," Huizenga explained. "We must defend those who cannot defend themselves. Taxpayer dollars should not be used to end the life of unborn children."