Huizenga sponsors bill to eliminate resource extraction rule

Huizenga is the chairman of the House Financial Services Capital Markets, Securities and Investment subcommittee, which oversees the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"The SEC's rule surrounding resource extraction pursuant to section 1504 of Dodd-Frank fails the agency's core mission on multiple fronts," the congressman said. "The SEC is tasked by Congress to both protect investors and facilitate capital formation. Despite being instructed in federal court, the SEC continues to propose a resource extraction rule that is overly burdensome, puts U.S. companies at a competitive disadvantage, and fails to provide investors with useful information.

“Transparency is a critical element in governance, and I believe there is a way for the SEC to achieve transparency regarding section 1504 — however, this revised rule falls short and remains deeply flawed."

Human rights organizations applaud the law Huizenga is trying to roll back, because they believe it will reduce corruption. But the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, among other groups, oppose it, due to it putting American companies at a disadvantage in competition on the open market.

To repeal this part of the Dodd-Frank Act, Huizenga and co-sponsor Sen. James Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, will use the Congressional Review Act (CRA), a law that allows Congress to stop recently adopted regulations by a simple majority vote.

"I am pleased to introduce this CRA against the SEC's resource extraction rule, which would put our companies at a disadvantage by forcing them to disclose confidential business information to their private and international competitors," Inhofe said. "Passing this CRA will right the ship and put U.S. companies back on a level playing field with their private and foreign competitors. It will also protect them from a dramatic increase in regulatory compliance costs."