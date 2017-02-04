Second rally in as many days at West Michigan congressman's office

Friday morning's event was organized by Indivisible West Michigan, who describe themselves on Facebook as a nonpartisan group aimed at empowering citizens to hold officials, representatives and institutions accountable for their choices, actions and votes.

This is the second group in as many days that has gathered at the Grandville office of U.S. Rep. Huizenga, R-Zeeland. On Thursday, a rally organized by the 2nd Congressional District Democrats of Michigan gathered there to voice concerns about President Donald Trump's immigration ban and Huizenga's support for it.

"We're having general conversations with constituents," Huizenga spokesman Brian Patrick said. "Obviously, there are fewer here today, but anybody that wants to come and express an opinion to the congressman's office, our door is open as long as they're a West Michigan constituent."

Rob Davidson of Spring Lake said he felt like he had no choice but to come to the office after feeling “a lack of presence” from his congressman.

"We hope that we at least let Congressman Huizenga know that he doesn't get a free ride like he has for the last six years," Davidson said. "We have been awakened by this travesty of an election. ... We see him make statements without backing them up, without responding to his constituents. We want him to come to the district and talk with us. We've been asking for this for weeks and weeks and weeks, so hopefully his busy schedule will allow that."

Davidson believes the recent controversial executive order on immigration signed by Trump is a religious litmus test, since it targets seven predominantly Muslim countries.

"It is giving exclusions for those not of the Muslim faith, specifically Christians, so by definition it is a ban against Muslims," the Spring Lake man said. "These people are being denied, they've already been vetted."

Patrick hits back at the phrase "immigration ban" or "Muslim ban," reiterating a point made by Huizenga earlier this week that it is simply a pause.

"We believe this is a 90- and 120-day pause — and as I told constituents yesterday, we are looking for action from the White House," Patrick said. "Does Congressman Huizenga support the idea of the 90-day pause? Yes. At the end of that 90 days though, we want to see tangible results or a plan from the White House in terms of 'here's what the situation is, here's our plan to fix it,' and they need to submit that plan to Congress."

Davidson spoke to the crowd gathered on the roadside of the Wilson Road office through a megaphone. The words were written by Azlan Ibrahim of Grandville, a Muslim who also attended Friday's gathering.

"What (Trump's executive order) basically does is single out Muslims, not just in America but around the world," Ibrahim said. "It sends the signal that we are not wanted in this country, and I think that's a terrifying idea for a lot of Muslims. My wife and I have two young sons, and we want our children to grow up in an America that lives up to its ideals of promoting liberty and freedom, and to make sure there is no religious test in which Muslims are treated as second-class citizens."

Ibrahim was happy to see the turnout at the event, calling his neighbors "patriotic Americans" who are fighting for the same ideals he came to the country to experience himself.

"Immigrants come here because America is a beacon of democracy," he said. "I came to this country because of a very simple document — it's called the Constitution. I value the language that was in the First Amendment. I came from Malaysia, and I moved to this country because I wanted to embrace the principles of free speech, the right to assembly, the right to petition your elected officials to address, and the freedom of religion. Now the First Amendment is under challenge because of this ban."

While Ibrahim worries about what will happen here at home, Davidson sees this executive order as a threat around the world.

"Two Republican senators — Sen. (John) McCain, Sen. (Lindsey) Graham — think this is just a self-inflicted wound that's going to anger Muslims, it's going to incite violence, it's going to shut off that group of people we desperately need to help us fight fundamentalist jihadism," Davidson said.

For now, the pause on immigration and refugee entrance into the United States is in effect. At the end of those 90 or 120 days, though, Patrick is ready for Congress to get to work.

"We're looking to the White House to see, since they made these changes, (ask) 'What are the policy changes you want to see enacted?' — and present that to Congress," Huizenga’s aide said. "Then Congress, who writes the immigration laws, will draw up that legislation, and then there should be a discussion on the floor. But at the end of the day, we need to see what the White House proposal is. Anything else is just hypothetical."