Congressman might seek U.S. Senate run, challenge Stabenow

The possibility of an Upton-Stabenow 2018 showdown was first reported by Lansing-based Michigan Information and Research Service on Jan. 27.

Upton spokesperson Tom Wilbur said not to dig in too deep to those rumblings, at least right now.

"Fred appreciates the encouragement he's gotten from folks who believe his know-how and vision would serve our state well," Wilbur said. "But right now his focus is on representing everyone here in Southwest Michigan and advancing an agenda that ensures affordable energy for Michigan families as chairman of the energy subcommittee."

MIRS spoke to Stu Sandler of Grand River Strategies, who said a potential 2018 Upton bid would be promising. He said the state is running red hot after the election of President Donald Trump, with a heavy emphasis on "red."

"If you look at 2016, Republicans have a lot of energy," Sandler said. "If I were a Democrat — they are lifeless right now. They have an inability to win and they have an inability to win in Michigan ... every race that's significant, they've lost."

Stabenow previously defeated incumbent Spencer Abraham in 2000, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard in 2006 and former U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra in 2012. With each election, her margin of victory has grown, with a 59-38 percent win over Hoekstra.

"I think it's a competitive race, I really do. I think if you look at the Trump numbers, there's a path for a Republican to win and I think a midterm is an exceptional time for a Republican to win," Sandler said to MIRS. "Fred's a great candidate. Fred starts with a good record of elected office ... he's got significant resources (and) he's got a good way about him. People like Fred."