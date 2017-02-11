GHHS grad calls Trump's travel ban confusing, hurtful

The Muslim woman returned to Baghdad when one of her daughters became sick.

Khudhur, 23, says it’s unclear whether or not she would be allowed back in the United States, considering President Donald Trump’s executive order halting immigrant entry into the U.S. from seven Middle Eastern countries, including Iraq.

(Note: On Friday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put a temporary block on the travel ban.)

“I wish (the executive order) was clear enough to know which people could come in,” Khudhur said.

Khudhur said his mother made it home in time to beat any travel restrictions. She was visiting her sister in late December when family members urged her to return to the United States before Trump took office, because of his campaign promise about immigration.

Even though Khudhur’s mother has a green card, she is not yet a U.S. citizen. She is in the process of gaining her citizenship, Khudhur said.

Khudhur said he is also concerned about that process now that Trump is in office.

The Khudhur family lived in Baghdad until Mohammed was 13.

“My dad was a professor in pharmacy school,” he said. “Mom was a microbiologist. We owned our house. We were probably upper middle class.”

His father left Baghdad for Michigan on a work visa to become a professor at Grand Valley State University. The rest of the family followed and was eventually granted political asylum.

Khudhur said he, his two sisters and his father obtained their green cards and started their quest to become U.S. citizens. Khudhur obtained citizenship in November 2014.

Although it was long rumored, Khudhur said that it was still shocking when Trump’s executive order to ban travel to the United States from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia was issued.

“I had planned to do a study abroad” in the summer, he said. But now, he’s too nervous to do it.

Even though he has dual citizenship, “I don’t think it’s worth the risk,” he said.

Khudhur said people with green cards have worked hard and have jumped through a lot of hoops to get them. His family hired a lawyer to help them through the ordeal, but even then it took two years to obtain a card, he said.

“It’s not an easy process,” he said.

Many people with green cards have lived here for years, Khudhur said.

Khudhur, who works in finance and is working on his MBA through Western Michigan University’s Grand Rapids campus, said it’s not right to impose bans on refugees and others from Iraq and Syria.

“It seems like the U.S. is trying to show its might against countries that cannot retaliate,” he said.