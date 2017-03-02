Huizenga to host town hall in Grand Haven on Monday

The town hall-style listening session will take place at 7 p.m. Monday at the Lakeshore Middle School auditorium, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m., with the event running from 7-9 p.m.

The event is open to all residents of Michigan’s Second Congressional District.

Organizers say signs aren’t permitted in the auditorium. Those who’d like to display signs are welcome to do so outside the middle school prior to the town hall.

Huizenga’s first listening tour stop took place in Baldwin on Feb. 25 and was attended by more than 300 people.