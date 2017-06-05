Spring Lake's Davidson announces run for Congress

"As a doctor, I serve patients from all walks of life in West Michigan, and I hear again and again that they're tired of career politicians in Washington putting wealthy corporations, insurance company profits and Wall Street bankers ahead of ordinary families," Davidson said.

Davidson, 46, will be running as a Democrat.

"I'm not a professional politician, and I'm running because my family and I love our community, our neighbors and the natural beauty we have been blessed with,” he said. “As a born and bred Michigander, I learned the value of hard work, grit and sacrifice from the time I could crawl. I'm running because I want to give back to this community and fight for the families who play by the rules and put in long hours at work yet struggle just to keep up with the bills."

Davidson is a board member of Spring Lake Public Schools. The 2018 race will be his first attempt at seeking public office outside of his school board seat.

A 20-plus-year medical veteran, Davidson is head of the emergency department at a community hospital in Newaygo County. In addition to serving patients across West Michigan, he and his wife, Dr. Diana Davidson, also volunteer on medical missions abroad, including countries hard-hit by disaster. They have three children and have lived in Spring Lake since 2001.

Davidson graduated from Kalamazoo College and Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. He did his residency in Portland, Maine. Born in Fraser, Michigan, Davidson also worked in Utah and Michigan's Upper Peninsula before settling in West Michigan. He is a member of the Michigan College of Emergency Physicians as well as the NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District covers Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana, Lake and Newaygo counties, as well as parts of Mason, Allegan and Kent counties.