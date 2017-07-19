Court approves recall petition

The hearing took place at the Juvenile Court Classroom of the Ottawa County Probate Court at the Fillmore Complex.

Hatton said she does not yet know if she will appeal the ruling.

Michelle Hanks, who filed the petition, now has until Aug. 4 to collect 282 signatures. If she collects enough signatures and Hatton does not appeal, Village voters will have the opportunity to recall Hatton at the November election.

The Ottawa County Election Commission is comprised of Ottawa County Treasurer Brad Slagh, Judge Mark Feyen and County Clerk Justin Roebuck.