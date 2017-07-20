Spring Lake man kicks off campaign for Congress

The rally took place Sunday at Seven Steps Up in Spring Lake.

Davidson must collect at least 1,000 valid signatures to get his name on the August 2018 primary election ballot.

“I am both humbled and electrified by the tremendous show of support from so many ordinary Americans in West Michigan who have put their trust and their enthusiasm in a non-politician like myself who simply wants to make sure we have a West Michigan that is fairer and stronger, with more opportunities for all Americans — not just the powerful, the privileged and the politically connected,” Davidson said.

Davidson is an emergency physician in Newaygo County and longtime Spring Lake resident. A member of the Spring Lake school board and a 20-year emergency medicine veteran, he says he is a strong advocate of health care for all.

“Health care is a right, a necessity for every American to enjoy their unalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as each individual defines it, and that’s why health care for every American is moral, humane and necessary for all Americans to succeed,” he said. “Health care for all means families no longer have to worry about whether a medical emergency will bankrupt them. Health care for all means small businesses can invest their money in growth and new jobs, not premiums that keep going up every year. Health care for all means stronger communities, reduced sicknesses that hold people back, and more freedom and liberty for each and every one of us.”

Davidson said he’s committed to helping public schools get the resources they need to provide a world-class education for all students, regardless of geography, family income and ability. Strong schools also mean more support for teachers and staff to ensure they can teach students and provide safe, nurturing environments in schools, with hard-earned taxpayer dollars going to the public good instead of being siphoned away to profit-driven schools managed by unaccountable corporations, he said.

Davidson says he also believes that Michigan’s Great Lakes, rivers, streams, land and air are vital resources that drive local economies and define the state’s special quality of life.