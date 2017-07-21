Mayoral candidate forum set

The League of Women Voters of the Grand Haven Area will host the candidates forum at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27. It will take place in the lower level of Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., in Program Room A.

The league’s Barb Dryer said all three candidates are scheduled to attend the forum.

The candidates are incumbent Mayor Geri McCaleb, City Councilman Mike Fritz and Grand Haven Area Public Schools Trustee Nichol Stack. Each seek the mayor’s seat for the next two years. The top two vote-getters in the August primary will advance to the November election, with the winner becoming mayor.

Dryer said the forum will offer the public a chance to learn about each candidate before they head to the polls.

“We try to keep the personalities out of it and try to address the issues,” she added.

Before the event begins, each candidate will draw a number to determine the order they’ll participate. Candidates will begin with an introduction, and then the League of Women Voters moderators will ask each one a series of questions.

“Then, we’ll take questions from the audience,” Dryer said. “We’re only taking written questions. We sort of vet the questions because we don’t want personal attacks or personal agendas coming forward.”

Once the audience question-and-answer period wraps up, Dryer said there will be a brief closing period when each candidate may make final remarks.

Dryer noted that candidates usually stick around after forums to talk with residents about any issues or personal questions they may have. She said the event should last about an hour.