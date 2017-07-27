Ferrysburg mayoral candidates forum is next week

All three candidates — incumbent Mayor Dan Ruiter and city councilwomen Rebecca Hopp and Regina Sjoberg — have agreed to attend.

Barb Dryer of the league said the event will follow the same format as Grand Haven's forum, which is scheduled for tonight (Thursday) at Loutit District Library. Candidates will make an opening statement, followed by questions from league members.

Audience members can submit written questions for the candidates.

“There won't be any verbal questions from the audience,” Dryer said. “The written questions will be vetted by league staff to make sure they're addressing issues and not personalities.”

Ferrysburg resident Lisa Royce said she asked the league if it would host the forum. Details were finalized earlier this week.

“This is a vote service that we provide to the community to address the issues,” Dryer said. “We want people to understand the issues and what the candidates feel about the issues. We want the voting public to know where the candidates stand on the issues. That's primarily what we're after — education — so people have a chance to hear the candidates say what their positions are.”

Craig Bessinger said this is the first time in his 21 years as Ferrysburg city manager that there are three mayoral candidates.

The top two vote-getters in the Aug. 8 primary will face off against each other in the Nov. 7 general election.