Roebuck appointed to state commission

The commission was formed in 2011 within the Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget. It is tasked with enforcing standards for the electronic recording of documents by county registers of deeds.

“I am honored to receive Gov. Snyder’s appointment to this commission and look forward to serving with my fellow members,” Roebuck said. “As the electronic recording of documents becomes a more nationally accepted practice, we must ensure that Michigan remains at the forefront by maintaining standards across each county that ensure our public documents are accurate, properly preserved and secure from potential alteration or tampering. By accomplishing these tasks, we not only ensure further convenience for our residents but contribute to a healthier Michigan economy.”

State legislation in 2010 allowed for electronic documents and electronic signatures to be considered the same as the originals for recording purposes. The Electronic Recording Commission developed standards as the use of such documents expanded and continues to oversee those standards today. Members serve two-year terms.