McCaleb, Fritz win Grand Haven mayoral primary

McCaleb and Fritz received the most votes in Tuesday’s primary. McCaleb took 686, while Fritz (381) edged Nichol Stack (364) for the right to advance to the Nov. 7 general election.

Seeking her fourth two-year term as mayor after first being elected in 2011, McCaleb said that she looks forward to the upcoming campaign.

“It’ll be interesting,” she said. “We’ll have a lot of things to do and a lot of things to cover before then and make our positions clear, and then let the people decide in November.”

McCaleb said she appreciates all of the support from the community.

“It’s very gratifying,” she said Tuesday night.

Fritz has served on City Council since 2003, and is currently in the second year of a four-year term.

“It is a honor that many have voted for me,” Fritz said. “My sincere thanks go out to the people of Grand Haven. It is good to see that we had more than one candidate and the people had a choice.”

Fritz noted that he especially wanted to thank Stack for taking a great interest in the city.

“She has done an amazing job with our school system and may she continue contributing as a dedicated public servant to our wonderful community,” Fritz said.

Stack said she appreciates the support that she received in the primary campaign, and was glad that all of the candidates had a clean run.

“Grand Haven has spoken — they like how things are going and want more of the same,” she said.

Stack, who is a member of the Grand Haven Area Public Schools Board of Trustees, noted that she plans to remain involved in local politics.

Joining the two candidates running for mayor this fall in Grand Haven will be three candidates running for two council seats. Incumbents Bob Monetza and Dennis Scott will each seek a third four-year term. Challenging them for a seat is Andy Cawthon, who has served on the city’s Musical Fountain Board.

Also this fall, three candidates are running for two trustee seats for the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power. Incumbents Larry Kieft and Gerry Witherell are both seeking re-election for six-year terms on the board. Challenging them for a seat is Lane Sterenberg.