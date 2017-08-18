Rep. Huizenga to host town hall in Muskegon Twp.

The town hall meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Orchard View High School, 16 N. Quarterline Road, in Muskegon Township. The event is open to all residents of Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District.

Signs will not be permitted in the auditorium. Those who would like to display signs are welcome to do so outside the high school prior to the event.

Huizenga has hosted town halls across the 2nd Congressional District, including a meeting at Lakeshore Middle School in Grand Haven on March 6. Huizenga has also hosted town hall events in Baldwin and Wyoming, as well as holding telephone town halls and Facebook town halls with residents.