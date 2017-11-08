County treasurer announces candidacy for Michigan House seat

Slagh has been serving as the elected Ottawa County treasurer for the past 10 years, and was previously the Zeeland Township supervisor. He entered local government after working in the banking industry for 18 years. Since 2007, Slagh has also been serving in various capacities including secretary of the Board of Michigan C.L.A.S.S. Government Investment Pool, board chairman of Ottawa County Land Bank Authority, chairman and treasurer of the Ottawa County Republican Party, Ottawa County Economic Development Board, County Tax Allocation Board and the Ottawa County Michigan Insurance Authority.

He was also elected to lead the Michigan Association of County Treasurers and served as president in 2016.

“It’s been a privilege to serve the residents of Ottawa County as the treasurer, and to steward community assets,” Slagh said. “Now I believe it’s time to represent the people and their values in Lansing. While I’m honored to advance the cause of our entire state, I’m particularly excited to empower this community and support the notion of local decision making. I share the same values as the people in this district, and I plan to exercise the privileges of this position while staying true to those values. To me, that means working hard, making sensible decisions, and maintaining a civil discourse that’s friendly and respectful of everyone. I believe our state House can make a truly positive impact for the good of all Michiganders.”

The 90th District covers the cities of Holland, Zeeland and Hudsonville; and Jamestown, Zeeland and Holland townships.