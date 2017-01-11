Spring Lake's Steinlage signs with Grand Rapids FC

The Grand Rapids Football Club recently announced that Steinlage would become the third member of the inaugural women’s team that will play in the United Women’s Soccer League this year.

Steinlage, who will be a midfielder for the team, is originally from Spring Lake and played collegiately at Michigan State University and the University of Virginia. She started every game over her four-year career. She was named All-Big Ten first team twice and led Virginia to a Final Four appearance. In 2013, she was drafted by the NWSL's New York Flash before playing overseas with Finnish side Vaasa IFK. She also has W-League experience playing with the Ottawa Fury and the Seattle Sounders.

"As a West Michigan native, I am thrilled for Grand Rapids FC to shine some light on the women's side of the game here,” said Steinlage. "It is an exciting time to be a soccer fan in Grand Rapids, because the potential for growth is huge. I am looking forward to getting on the field with a new team in a community that I love".

GRFC women's coach Lewis Robinson commented: "Annie is a player we are thrilled to have with us this summer. She has vast amounts of experience in the highest collegiate levels and in the professional game, which will make her a leader for us on and off the field. Annie is a center midfielder that can dominate the game with her excellent passing range and great vision. She is a player that fits in well with what we are trying to build at GRFC, and we can’t wait to get started this spring".