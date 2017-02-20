Global Goals

Former Grand Haven High School soccer players Michael Vollmer and Matt Van Zytveld will each be joining national teams as they prepare to compete against some of the world’s greatest beach soccer players at Nassau Stadium in the Bahamas.

Vollmer will be competing with the U.S. Virgin Islands team, while Van Zytveld will be on the United States squad.

“It was pretty surprising when I got the call that I made the team,” said Vollmer. “I wasn’t really expecting it, to be honest. It’s been in the talks for a few weeks now, and I wasn’t sure how things were going to shake out. “I traveled over to Saint Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands for a training camp about a month ago. From there, they pretty much made cuts until they had enough to field a team, and I was fortunate enough to make the cut. It’s a blessing and a great opportunity, and I’m excited to get going.”

Vollmer, who played collegiately at Calvin College, got into the beach soccer scene when he and some friends officially started a soccer organization that is now known as Great Lakes Beach Soccer.

“I’ve played soccer ever since I was a little kid,” he added. “About six years ago, we formed the Great Lakes Beach Soccer organization, and we just fell in love with it. “We went down to Florida, California (U.S. Beach Soccer Championship Cup) and Virginia for some of the biggest beach soccer tournaments in the world. We made it to quarterfinals in the North American Sand Soccer Tournament this past year, and I think that’s when we realized we could compete at a high level.”

Although he has played soccer for the majority of his life, Vollmer enjoys the different technical challenges that come with beach soccer — which has rapidly become his favorite sport.

“There’s a lot more overheads and volleys and bicycle kicks in beach soccer, and it’s generally more technical than regular soccer. I’ve kind of gravitated more towards the beach stuff, now. I play a few indoor games during the offseason, but when the summer comes, I’m all about beach soccer.”

Another aspect of beach soccer that Vollmer enjoys is the strong sense of community that accompanies a young, growing sport. “The community around beach soccer is the best part of it to me,” he said. “The competition is great, and it’s physically challenging, but everyone also has fun out there. It’s almost like a brotherhood. We played a team from Barcelona in one of the tournaments, and they didn’t act like they were better than us or above us. They shared tips and tricks of the sport, and so did we.

“Everyone wants to see the sport continue to grow, so there really is no egos involved.”

While Vollmer hopes to help the U.S. Virgin Island team qualify for the World Cup, his biggest goal is to help expand the reach of beach soccer in a region of the world that has all the built-in resources to be a hotbed for beach soccer players in the future.

“I would say qualifying is a bit of a far-fetched goal for us,” Vollmer admitted. “The team is in its infancy, really. If we can get out of our group, that would be amazing. For us, the goal is to get the country and the Caribbean beach soccer community more involved. We just want to grow the sport. “Cricket is big over there, and there’s always something to do year-round in a beautiful tropical climate like that. Our hope is that people will be entertained by the World Cup and get drawn into trying out beach soccer.”

Locally, Vollmer hopes to continue taking part in nationwide tournaments, including the Soccer in the Sand tournament that is annually hosted at the Grand Haven State Beach.

“It’s been so much fun to watch that event continue to grow over the past couple of years,” Vollmer said. “We started that a few years ago as a way of promoting the sport, and it’s now grown to be the second largest beach soccer tournament in North America. So, it’s really cool to see a local event like that have such a global reach. “I have to thank the folks over at Geek My Tree (Incorporated) and Meal Magic (Corporation) for their support. They’ve helped us out locally and nationwide, and are a big reason why we’ve been able to build this organization into what it is today.”

FRIENDLY RIVALRY

For Matt Van Zytveld, being named to the United States national team was just a dream.

“It was a surprise,” he said of being named to the team. “It was supposed to be an 18-man camp, but it ended up being 16, and they narrowed it down to 12 team members after that. I only have one tournament and a couple camps under my belt as a beach soccer player, so I felt like I was a long shot.

“They wanted to get some new guys involved with the sport, and they already have a few veterans on the team, so adding newer players like me helped even out the roster.”

For Van Zytveld, a 2010 Grand Haven High School graduate, the very first match of this year’s qualifying round might be the most special, as he will be going up against Vollmer and the U.S. Virgin Island team today at 3 p.m. (live stream at beachsoccer.com).

“It’ll be a lot of fun to see him around here during the qualifying rounds, Van Zytveld said of Vollmer. “The dynamic is going to be interesting when we go up against each other, though. We both want to win, so it’ll be all business once the game gets going.

“(Playing against him) pushes me to play harder. He’s one of my best friends, and there’s definitely going to be some bragging rights on the line for that one.”

The rivalry is nothing new for the two friends. After high school, Van Zytveld played collegiately at Hope College — Calvin College’s biggest rival.

“Mike and I have only been playing beach soccer for a few years, and we’ve been teammates on the same club team with Great Lakes Beach Soccer,” he said. “It’s pretty cool that two local guys from the same club team will be on national teams for the World Cup.

“It’s a pretty special and unique opportunity we have to continue our soccer careers.”

The transition to the beach game wasn’t easy, but like Vollmer, Van Zytveld enjoys the differences in the two games.

“It’s a game that I’ve played since I could walk, but beach soccer has a lot of new tactics that I never knew about,” he said. “There are lots of new movements and the technique is a lot different.

“What I really appreciate it is that it gives me a chance to play with and against some of the best soccer players in the world. Most of the guys on the United State team are former Division 1 athletes who have played professionally. I’m pretty sure I’m the only Division II guy on the squad. It’s exciting for me to be a part of something this big and wide-reaching.”

According to Van Zytveld, the goal for the United State national team is to qualify for the World Cup in April.

“Personally, right now, I just want to have fun,” he said. “I don’t want to take anything for granted. As a team, we want to make it to the final and be an automatic qualifier into the World Cup. It won’t be easy, but we’re hoping to have a good showing out there.”

After this year’s World Cup, Van Zytveld expects to continue playing beach soccer for the foreseeable future and then help teach the future of beach soccer once he hangs it up.

“I’m trying to continue playing as much as possible for as long as possible,” he said. “After that, I want to build my own beach soccer academy and help teach the younger generation about the game.

“My hope is that once people come out and try the sport, they’ll love it as much as I do.”

It’s often said that passion breeds success. If that’s the case, Vollmer and Van Zytveld could turn West Michigan into a beach soccer haven for years to come.

For a schedule of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup qualifying rounds, visit beachsoccer.com/events/concacaf-beach-soccer-championships-bahamas-2017.

Josh VanDyke is the sports editor for the Grand Haven Tribune. For more stories like this, follow him on Twitter @JoshVanDykeGHT.