Three-goal second half lifts Fruitport over Grand Haven in girls soccer opener

The Trojans jumped on the board early as Isabelle Raven found Haley Beyer for an early goal and a 1-0 lead. Grand Haven answered back with a rebound goal from Dahlia Jerovsek in front of the net midway thru the first half to even the score at 1-1.

In the second half, the Trojans seized control in a well-balanced effort. With 15 minutes remaining, freshman Ellie Fisher notched a goal off a Chloe Kern assist to take a 2-1 lead. Four minutes later, Jensyn Stanberry buried a shot from 20 yards out off an assist from Emily Winicki. A few minutes later, Winicki wrapped up the scoring for the Trojans, scoring on a shot from 18 yards out off an assist from Kylie Oberlin.

"This was a great contest to find out a little bit more about ourselves,” said Fruitport head coach Jeannie McClain. “Grand Haven has a great program and to have a performance of that nature is a great sign going forward."

Madalyn Fett had a strong performance in net for the Trojans notching six saves.

For Grand Haven, the match with Fruitport marked only the second time the squad had participated together in an outdoor setting.

“Tonight was a learning experience for all of us,” said first-year Grand Haven head coach Yvonne McKessy. “So many of these players I’ve never seen play before, and we’ve only had one practice session out of the field so far this season.

“We forged ahead with a new formation tonight, and we learned it as we played. The girls made some great adjustments in the second half, and I was so proud of the effort they played with the whole game.”

McKessy saw plenty of positives in the game that give her an optimistic outlook on the season.

“I’m excited for the upcoming season,” she added. “We’re only going to get better the more game experience we get, and this is a group of hard-working girls. We’re hoping to have another strong showing on Friday as we play a talented Unity Christian team.”

UP NEXT

Grand Haven will host Hudsonville Unity Christian on Friday (6:30 p.m.), while Fruitport is off until Tuesday, when they travel to Holland High School.