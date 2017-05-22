Prep Roundup: Spring Lake girls soccer pulls away from Fruitport

After a 2-2 halftime score, the Lakers scored three goals in the second half to pull away from their crosstown rivals for a 5-2 win.

The host Trojans jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on goals by Emily Winicki and Jaydie Hanks, but Spring Lake answered back with a penalty-kick goal by sophomore Keara Fritsche, followed by a goal by senior Sarah Thornley to knot the game at 2-2 at intermission.

In the second half, Spring Lake freshman Phoebe Saunders scored to break the tie, while junior Emily Batts and senior Becca Rush each added one goal to help the Lakers pull away.

Fritsche finished with one goal and two assists to lead the Lakers’ attack, which outshot Fruitport 24-9, while Batts finished with one goal and one assist.

Madalyn Fett made 11 saves for the Trojans (13-4).

SL softball finishes 1-1 at Blue Chip Tournament

The Spring Lake softball team traveled to Byron Center on Saturday for the annual Blue Chip Tournament. This year, the event fielded 11 ranked teams out of its 16-team pool.

The Lakers dropped its opening matchup to Grandville (4-0), but bounced back for a 11-5 win over Petoskey in the second game of the day. The team’s third game was called off due to inclement weather.

Game 1: Grandville 4, Spring Lake 0

Against the No. 9-ranked Grandville Bulldogs, Spring Lake was shut out for the first time this year by Bulldog pitcher Ellie Muilenberg.

Jenna Core lined a double down the leftfield line for the Lakers only hit of the game.

Leah Vaughan took the loss, allowing six hits and striking out five.

Game 2: Spring Lake 11, Petoskey 5

The Lakers bounced back in Game 2 of the day, recording 16 hits.

Linsey Paggeot paced the Lakers at the plate, going 5-for-5 with four doubles and four runs scored. Madelyn Nelson added four hits and five RBIs and Ann Marie Galloway added three hits.

Lauren Somers got the win from the mound, striking out seven batters. Spring Lake is now 26-3 overall.

WMC baseball sweeps Zion Christian

The Western Michigan Christian baseball team recorded a sweep of Zion Christian on Saturday, taking a narrow 5-4 win in the opener and adding a 7-1 win in the nightcap.

Winning pitchers for the Warriors were Casey Fink (six innings pitched, seven strikeouts) and Nathan VanDerWeide (four innings pitched, five strikeouts).

Nick Moser recorded five hits, four RBIs and scored three runs to lead the Warriors at the plate, while Jamo Goorman had four hits, Cam Beisel had two hits and Jake Moser had two RBIs and scored two runs.

“We battled a pretty good left-handed pitcher today in Game 1,” said WMC head coach Chris Van Hekken. “He threw really well and kept our hitters off-balance most of the game. Caleb Croff had a walkoff single that scored Nick Moser for a nice finish to Game 1. Casey Fink did a fantastic job on the mound today, pitching the entire game and striking out seven batters.

“In Game 2, we were a lot more aggressive on the bases and hit the ball pretty well. Cam Waller had a nice base hit to score Nick Moser to get us started. Nathan VanDerWeide got his first varsity win, pitching four strong innings and striking out five batters.”

WMC soccer blanked by Kalamazoo Christian

The Western Michigan Christian girls soccer team held the annual Division 4 Soccer Showdown tournament on Saturday.

The event is normally held at Hope College, but Hope is in the process of replacing its turf field.

In the first game, Kalamazoo Hackett and Holland Black River were battling to a 0-0 tie until Hackett scored with two minutes left in the game for a 1-0 win.

In the second game, the Warriors faced off with Kalamazoo Christian.

Kalamazoo Christian put three goals in the net in the opening 13 minutes and added two more before halftime for a 5-0 lead at intermission. The Comets added one goal in the second half for a 6-0 shutout win.

“Not much to say. They were a much better team,” said WMC head coach David Hulings. “We played well the second half, but we can’t afford to spot anyone five goals, especially a good team like that. We will have to figure out some more things, but the girls had some humility tonight and that is not a bad thing.

“We will see how we respond to this. That will say a lot about our team. I like how they responded to a 5-0 halftime score. They showed some character, and I believe they will respond in a positive way to this game.”