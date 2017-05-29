Girls soccer district preview

Lets take a look at the tournament slate for girls soccer.

Division 1 District 1 at West Ottawa

FIRST ROUND (today)

Hudsonville vs. Grandville, 6 p.m.

West Ottawa vs. Mona Shores, 6 p.m.

Jenison vs. Grand Rapids Union, 4 p.m.

SEMIFINALS (Thursday)

Hudsonville/Grandville winner vs. West Ottawa/Mona Shores winner, 1 p.m.

Grand Haven vs. Jenison/Grand Rapids Union winner, 3:30 p.m.

FINALS (Saturday)

Semifinal Game 1 winner vs. semifinal Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.

Finals prediction: Mona Shores over Grand Haven

Division 2 District 31 at Spring Lake

FIRST ROUND (Today)

Spring Lake vs. Fremont, 6 p.m.

Reeths-Puffer vs. Ludington, 6 p.m.

Fruitport vs. Muskegon, 6 p.m.

SEMIFINAL (Thursday)

Spring Lake/Fremont winner vs. Reeths-Puffer/Ludington winner, 6 p.m.

Fruitport/Muskegon winner vs. Coopersville, 6 p.m.

FINAL (Saturday)

Semifinal Game 1 winner vs. semifinal Game 2 winner, 12 p.m.

Finals prediction: Spring Lake over Fruitport

Division 4 District 62 at Western Michigan Christian

FIRST ROUND (Today)

Western Michigan Christian vs. North Muskegon, 6 p.m.

Muskegon Catholic Central at Kent City, 6 p.m.

Ravenna at Kent City Algoma Christian, 4:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS (Thursday)

Western Michigan Christian/North Muskegon winner vs. Kent City/Muskegon Catholic Central winner

Kent City Algoma Christian/Ravenna winner vs. Fruitport Calvary Christian

FINALS (Saturday)

Semifinal Game 1 winner vs. semifinal Game 2 winner, 12 p.m.

Finals prediction: North Muskegon vs. Fruitport Calvary Christian

The Bucs will enjoy a bye into the semifinal before meeting their O-K Black opponent in Jenison or GR Union. Should the Bucs take care of business, a marquee matchup with No. 3 Mona Shores will likely be looming in the final.

Fruitport is set to run through the opening and semifinal rounds to the title game, while No. 15 Spring Lake’s biggest obstacle will be No. 17 Reeths-Puffer, who the Lakers jumped in the final coaches’ poll of the season. A rivalry match in the district final guarantees an exciting game.

The Warriors, Crusaders and Eagles all occupy the same district bracket. Unfortunately, so does No. 9 North Muskegon. Ranked No. 16, Muskegon Catholic Central has the best shot at the Norse, likely in the semifinal round. A win there would set up the Crusaders nicely for a run into the regional.