District Soccer Roundup: Spring Lake soccer dismisses Fremont

The Lakers defeated Fremont in their first-round district game. Sarah Thornley snagged their first two goals, finishing passes from Keara Fritsch and Becca Rush.

Rush then assisted goal No. 3, finding Laney Peasley. Phoebe Saunders got hers off a pass from Emily Batts before she followed up her assist with a goal of her own, assisted by Kaley George.

Fritsche then assisted Batts for the seventh goal of the game before freshman Kaleigh Fritsch grabbed her first varsity goal, assisted by Coco McKeough.

Kamryn Lewkowski recorded the shutout in net.

The Lakers face Coopersville ion their district semifinal game on Thursday at Spring Lake at 6 p.m.

Fruitport soccer rolls Muskegon

The Fruitport girls soccer team kicked off their run through the district tournament with a dismantling of Muskegon on Tuesday.

The Trojans flexed their scoring muscles to the tune of an 8-0 victory over the visiting Big Reds.

Emily Winicki paced the Trojans with three goals and one assist on the night. Jaydie Hanks found the back of the net twice, while Ellie Fisher, Lauren Peterson and Isabelle Raven also scored for Fruitport.

Jensyn Stanberry earned the good neighbor award, leading the team with two assists, pushing her total to 19 on the season. That count ties the Fruitport single season school record set in 2001.

Hanks, Chloe Kern, Kylie and Jordan Werschem also assisted on goals.

Madalyn Fett recorded the shutout in net for the Trojans, who improve to 15-4 on the year.

Head coach Jeannie McClain was pleased with her teams’ effort, “Coming off the holiday break there is always a little concern about what things are going to look like,” she said. “The girls did a great job of possessing the ball and building up.

“Jensyn does such a phenomenal job around the net and keeping her teammates involved. Hopefully she has a few more left in the bag going forward.”

The Trojans square off with Coopersville on Thursday night in the district semifinal round at 6 p.m. at Fruitport High School.

WMC soccer survives shootout with North Muskegon

It took a regulation, two overtime sessions and shootout, but the Western Michigan Christian girls soccer survived a battle with North Muskegon on Tuesday in the opening round of the Division 4 districts.

The Warriors and Norse were tied 2-2 at the end of regulation.

Cassie Kingma and Harlie Hubers each scored first-half goals to help the Warriors to a 2-0 halftime lead, but the Norse answered back with two goals in the second half to send the game into overtime.

After two scoreless overtime sessions, the game moved into a shootout.

In the shootout, Kaylee Collins, Cassie Kingma and Emily Rosema each tallied goals for the Warriors (12-8-2), while keeper Ashlyn Lane made two saves to help seal the win.

“This was a great game against a very good opponent,” said WMC head coach David Hulings. “North Muskegon is a great team and deserves the ranking in the polls they have. I thought our girls just really came to play, and it was a game that was worthy of a district final.

“Both teams played well and had moments were they dominated the other team. North Muskegon coming back in the last six minutes from a 2-0 score was just amazing. It showed some great character and great coaching. But, I was really proud of our girls to keep fighting and pulling it out in a shootout.

“Ashlyn Lane was amazing in the shootout. She went the right direction on each of the shooters and saved two of them. That was the difference. I was really proud of Kaylee Collins, our first shooter. She didn’t play a minute in the game and just buried the first shot. It was a real show of character from her.”

The Warriors advance to play conference rival Muskegon Catholic Central, who defeated Kent City (8-0), in Thursday’s district semifinal at Western Michigan Christian High School at 6:45 p.m.