Grand Haven girls soccer shuts out Jenison, advances to district finals

After senior keeper Jordanne Ellingboe made a few one-on-one stops against charging Wildcat forwards, the Buccaneers controlled the pace of play, and ultimately the game, as they recorded a 2-0 shutout to advance to Saturday’s district championship game at West Ottawa High School.

Sophomore Sidney Thayer broke the scoreless tie at the 33:20 mark of the first half off an assist from senior Summer DeWitt to give the Buccaneers a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

In the second half, Grand Haven played suffocating defense and kept the Wildcats on their heels.

At the 61-minute mark, Grand Haven freshman Jennifer Dear battled for a loose ball on a goal kick and came away with a run out opportunity with teammate Alli Keyser in tow.

Dear quickly shuffled a pass to Keyser, who promptly buried the shot into the opposite side corner of the net to give Grand Haven a 2-0 lead.

“These girls have been working hard all season, and we’ve battled through so many close losses,” said first-year Grand Haven head coach Yvonne McKessy. “At some point, you knew it had to turn around. The combination play between Alli and Jennifer has been so good all season, but sometimes, the shot would hit the post or something would go wrong in the final third of the field.

“I’m glad today was a day that things went well for us. You never know with playoff soccer. You can be the better team for 70 minutes, but a few bounces don’t go your way, and it can be over just like that. You just have to embrace it, and play hard for 80 minutes.”

McKessy credited keeper Jordanne Ellingboe as a big reason why the Buccaneers were able to keep the pressure on the Wildcats in the second half.

“Hope College is lucky to have her coming over there, that’s for sure,” she added. “She was amazing today, and she’s only going to get better, especially with the coaching over there.

“Sometimes it’s just a senior swagger thing, but she’s gotten more and more confident with each season that she’s been in net. She had to make a few point-blank saves today in that first half, and she was up to the task. I think the rest of the team saw that and gained confidence from that.”

Junior Haiden Trowbridge helped Grand Haven control possession in the second half with her strong play in the middle of the field.

“Haiden just keeps getting stronger and stronger,” McKessy continued. “She’s been one of the most solid players that I’ve had the pleasure of coaching. I was one of her assistant coaches on her club team, so I know her pretty well. She’s so smart and instinctive, but she’s still working on getting quicker on that first step to the ball. Once she gets that down, she’s going to be an even better player, because she is already excellent about winning the ball in the air.”

UP NEXT

Grand Haven will face the winner of Grandville and Mona Shores on Saturday at 1 p.m. at West Ottawa High School for the Division 1 district championship.

The Bulldogs and Sailors play today at 1 p.m. at West Ottawa High School in the other district semifinal matchup.

“Grand Haven hasn’t won a district title in girls soccer in more than 10 years, so that would be a nice gift to these eight seniors who are leaving us after this season,” McKessy added.

“We’ve played both of those teams already this year, and we know it’s going to be a tough match either way. We played Mona Shores earlier in the year, so it would be fun to see how each team has progressed since then if we match up with them.

“If it’s Grandville, then we will have a pretty good idea of what to expect because we’ve played them a few times already during the conference season. Either way, we know we have to play hard for 80 minutes if we are going to win.”