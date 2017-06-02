Fruitport soccer rolls coopersville

The Trojans put up three goals in the opening half, with the first coming just seven minutes into the game. Jensyn Stanberry found Isabelle Raven as Fruitport took the lead for good.

The assist by Stanberry set a new single-season assist record at Fruitport with 20.

“It was great to see Jensyn break that assist record tonight,” Fruitport head coach Jeannie McClain said. “She has been playing incredible soccer this spring. It is a great reflection of the hard work she has put in.”

Emily Winicki added to the Trojan lead, converting a pass by Elli Fisher before Chloe Kern buried their final first-half goal, assisted by Paige Stanley.

Fruitport kicked on the after burners in the second half. Winicki, Stanberry, Raven and Stanley all found the back of the net to propel them to an emphatic victory. Stanberry and Fisher recorded additional assists.

An electric offensive barrage by Fruitport outshot Coopersville, 27-5, over the course of the contest. Madalyn Fett collected the shutout with four saves.

“I thought we did a great job of possessing the ball tonight and plaing with a purpose,” McClain said. “We were able to utilize a very deep bench tonight and save some minutes on legs.”

The win advances Fruitport to the district final to face off with cross-town rival Spring Lake for right to the regional tournament.

“We look forward to the challenge,” McClain said of the matchup. “Spring Lake is a great team, but I feel like we are playing really good soccer right now. I am sure it will be a battle.”