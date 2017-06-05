Grand Haven girls soccer team falls to Mona Shores in Division 1 district finals

The Buccaneers were pitted against the undefeated and No. 3-ranked Mona Shores Sailors.

Through the first 20 minutes of play, Grand Haven played the Sailors to a standstill. However, the Mona Shores forwards were able to connect some through balls that got behind the Buccaneers’ defensive line.

In the 21st minute of play, Mona Shores’ Reagan Cox rocketed a shot off the crossbar and teammate Peyton Erndteman chipped in the rebound to give Mona Shores an early 1-0 lead.

With three minutes left in the first half, Mona Shores’ Sarah Mikesell added to the Sailors led to give Mona Shores a 2-0 cushion at the half.

The second half started much like the first, with Grand Haven keeping Mona Shores at bay through the first 20 minutes of action.

Then, with seven minutes remaining in the game, the Sailors had a penalty kick opportunity from 30 yards out. The kick moved toward the net, bounced off the lined-up player’s back and toward the centerline. Mikesell was there to rip the shot home, adding her second goal of the match and putting the Sailors in a commanding 3-0 position.

The Grand Haven squad didn’t go quietly, however, as sophomore forward Alli Keyser got the Bucs on the board with two minutes left in the game. Thirty five seconds later, Keyser lined up to take a penalty kick from a Sailors’ hand ball in the box. Unfortunately, the shot curved wide bouncing off the upright, sealing the Bucs’ fate.

The Buccaneers finish the season at 5-12-3 and graduate eight seniors from this year’s squad: keeper Jordanne Ellingboe, Summer DeWitt, Claire Hibbard, Madi Steggles, Lexi Veenstra, Zoe McGregor, Kali Meyers and Oliva Buitenhuis.