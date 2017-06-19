Western Michigan Christian girls soccer team holds annual postseason awards banquet

Here’s a look at this season’s award winners

ALL-ACADEMIC (SENIORS OVER 3.5 GPA)

Gabby Boersma, Kaylee Collins, Harlie Hubers, Cassie Kingma, Lauren Myers and Molly Patton.

TEAM ALL-ACADEMIC (TEAM OVER 3.3 GPA)

The Warriors compiled a grad point average of 3.72, which included the junior varsity girls team (24 total players) who were brought up during the season.

ALL-CONFERENCE SELECTIONS

First team: Lauren Myers, Cassie Kingma and Morgan Kinnucan

Second team: Maria Michael and Grace Johnson

ALL-DISTRICT SELECTIONS

Grace Johnson, Cassie Kingma, Ashlyn Lane, Maria Michaels, Lauren Myers and Grace Van Beek

ALL-REGION SELECTIONS

Cassie Kingma and Ashlyn Lane

ALL-STATE HONORABLE MENTION

Cassie Kingma and Ashlyn Lane

PLAYER-VOTED AWARDS

Most Improved: Molly Patton. This award goes to the player who demonstrated the most growth this year from the beginning to the end.

80-Minute Ready Award: Makayla Nadeau. This award goes to the player conditioning coach Mike Teeter thought was best ready to play the game at the beginning of the season.

12th Player Award: Kaylee Collins. This award goes to the player who came off the bench and most consistently gave the team the spark they needed.

Warrior Award: Grace Johnson. This award goes to the player the team believes best represents what Warrior soccer is all about. It is for any player who demonstrates Christian commitment and growth, leadership and development on the field.