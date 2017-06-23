Kickin it in the sand

In its ninth running, the Grand Haven Soccer in the Sand Tournament has rapidly grown into the pride of the Nationwide Beach Soccer Series. More participants and fans flock to the West Michigan Lakeshore for the tournament than cities like Chicago, San Diego and New York every year, with tens of thousands expected to hit the beach this weekend.

“It is the best tournament we do,” Midwest and East Coast director Scott Lemay said. “All over the country, Grand Haven is No. 1. San Diego, Chicago, New York and Oregon don’t get as big.”

With 381 teams participating at the Grand Haven State Park on today and Sunday, the number of total attendees could be staggering.

“Three hundred eighty one teams leads to about 4,000 players,” Lemay said. “Two-thirds of those players are coming from outside the West Michigan area. With parents and kids and uncles coming to watch, it will be somewhere between 12,000 and 15,000 people on the beach.”

Those kinds of numbers don’t come easy. Scott and his brother, the founder of the National Circuit, Chris Lemay, have been building their company for 11 years since moving from Troy, Michigan, out to San Diego. The pair enjoyed summers in Spring Lake growing up, making it an easy pick to start a tournament.

“We grew up vacationing here in the summer, we love Grand Haven,” Lemay said. “We were coming out here to go out on the boat every weekend, all summer. After college we moved out to San Diego and coached soccer there and put on our first tournament and immediately wanted to do it in our summer vacation spot.”

It wasn’t just luck of the draw or nostalgic value that grew Grand Haven into the shining jewel of the tour. It takes two special ingredients to make a successful beach soccer extravaganza.

“We tried Traverse City for a few years and it never grew,” Lemay said. “You need two things to happen. You need to have a big local soccer presence, and it has to be a vacation destination.

“Grand Rapids has a huge club. Grand Haven, Spring Lake, even Muskegon have really good local clubs. Two-thirds of the teams will be local, with the rest coming in for vacation.”

All those tourists need places to stay, eat and drink, bringing a tremendous amount of business to the beach and downtown areas.

“Some of the shops in Grand Haven say they sell more than Coast Guard weekend,” Lemay said. “All those people, they need to eat and probably consume an adult beverage. The Bil-Mar on the beach yields big results.”

One of the key logistical challenges of hosting a tournament this size is parking. The Lemay brothers and tournament organizers have a plan: Harbor Transit. A weekend partnership will provide beachgoers with $1 per person rides to the sand from city parking areas.

“Harbor Transit, Harbor Transit, Harbor Transit,” Lemay repeated. “If you aren’t there by 9:30 a.m., you should be using Harbor Transit.”

Lemay recommends a roadside drop off maneuver, with driver parking in town and taking the shuttle in.

The Chamber of Commerce isn’t the only Tri-Cities organization that benefits from the event. A special partnership with the Lakeshore Premiere Soccer Club provides the local travel team with a check intended to fund scholarships for the program.

“We team up with a local club, Lakeshore Premiere here, and we write them a check that they use to fund scholarships for players who can’t afford travel soccer because of how expensive it is these days,” Lemay said. “It also helps buy grass soccer equipment like goals and corner flags.”

Those local soccer stars are on notice, as the winner and runner-up of each bracket qualify to compete in the Nationwide Beach Soccer Series National Championship Tournament in Clearwater, Florida, running during the first week in December.

One special team is hoping to make a splash this weekend and wouldn’t mind an early winter trip south this year.

Superteam

One of the teams to watch this weekend is located in the U17 girls division of the tournament. Team Pier Pressure contains a local blend of varsity prep soccer standouts putting their school’s rivalries aside to create a superteam for this year’s Soccer in the Sand Tournament.

The Spring Lake girls varsity soccer team is coming off a 20-win season in which the team was moments away from a regional championship, after winning both the O-K Blue Conference and the Division 2 district championship.

Three key members from that squad will be taking part in this weekend’s tournament as members of Team Pier Pressure with Lilly Saunders and her sister, Phoebe, along with keeper Kamryn Lewkowski. The team will also feature a soon-to-be Laker standout in Kamryn’s younger sister, Kate.

The Mona Shores girls varsity soccer team compiled a 21-1 record this spring, including an undefeated regular season with wins over Grand Haven and Spring Lake. Nora Brown, Madeline Eckerman and Erin Powers will join forces with the Spring Lake sisterhood foursome to form a collection of talent that has 41 wins to their name this year.

Also adding their talents to the roster is Grand Haven’s Miya Luckey. The speedy midfielder was a key contributor for the Buccaneers this spring and helped the squad to a surprise trip to the Division 1 district championship match.

Emily May, the 2017 offensive MVP for the Eagles of Fruitport Calvary Christian, will also add some firepower to an already loaded list of soccer stars. The combination of elite level talent should make Team Pier Pressure a force to be reckoned with this weekend.

"The annual Soccer in the Sand Tournament is my favorite summer weekend in Grand Haven,” said Spring Lake girls varsity soccer coach Becky May. “We just put up a few goal posts on the beach, add some sun and surf, and you will get to see the best of West Michigan's soccer come together in defense of their home turf.”

Pier Pressure will open with a 10 a.m. matchup with Crew 110 today, followed by a 1 p.m. match with the Michigan Alliance Sea Dogs.

On Sunday, the team will face SC Orange Crush at 9:15 a.m., followed by an 11:15 a.m. showdown with Team Boyer of Lakeshore Soccer Club.

Fun for all ages

Brackets are in place for players of all ages to get in on the fun. Those who registered by the June 10 deadline have been organized into age groups and divisions. Each team competes with five players on the field at once, with gender stipulations in the coed brackets.

Every team is guaranteed to play three games, with opportunities to rise through the tournament with additional wins.

The boys’ brackets include two or three divisions for U8-U16, before the men’s brackets take over with U18-U20 and an open team.

Coed groups stretch from U17-U20 along with an open division, while the girls and women’s tournaments run U8-U17, and U18-20 with an open division.

For a full schedule of all the flights of competition, visit www.soccerinthesand.com/nationwide-beach-soccer-series/grand-haven-michigan.