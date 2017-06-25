Grand Showcase

West Michigan charm, elite athleticism and local Lakeshore flair combined to make the most successful Nationwide Beach Soccer Series Tournament to date. A series-record 400 teams converged to battle for hardware and local or even national bragging rights on Saturday and Sunday.

The record numbers are a welcome sight for tournament founder Chris Lemay, who attributed the growth to a phenomenal host city.

“To continue to grow in year nine is incredible,” Lemay said. “Last year, we had 360 teams, this year, we had 400.

“The sand is perfect and working with the State Park and the city has been unbelievable. Their support of the event keeps it growing year after year. The town sells itself. The amenities that Grand Haven has with the campground, all the good restaurants and ice cream parlors and shops, it all plays into it.”

The perfect setting for a tournament is just half the battle; even the most picturesque beaches can sometimes lack human firepower. A vibrant soccer community fighting to protect home turf keeps Soccer in the Sand exciting year after year.

The Lakeshore Premiere Soccer Club led the way this weekend, taking the U14 co-ed title, the second-straight bracket win for the young club.

“We have played in the tournament the last six years, and won it last year,” Premiere coach Lauren Gagnon said. “A lot of these players are on Lakeshore Premiere teams together, so they just put their team together every year. It is so fun, I love coaching these kids and giving back to the soccer community like this.”

The draw for the kids could be billed as plain old fun in the sun, but real competitive juices get flowing when taking on visitors.

“It is a lot of fun to have competition from not only across Michigan, but from all over,” Gagnon said. “This is our home, so it is more special to us. People come in, and we feel like this is our stomping ground. We do get extra competitive; got to defend home turf.”

The little bruisers weren’t the only local team to rise through their bracket, Not Your High School Roster, an open division co-ed team is comprised of recent Grand Haven and Spring Lake soccer grads, looking for nostalgic kicks on the beach.

“This tournament is awesome, I have played in it every year. This is what I look forward to coming home from college. Getting together to play with my best friends,” Ian Yetze said. “It is fun anyway, but winning is an extra bonus.”

The tournament culminated with hundreds of people watching the professional team final, featuring a steady flow of high-flying bicycle kicks, impressive juggling and even some trash talk.

The wide age and skill range represented at this tournament certainly buoys its popularity, and all but guarantees its continued growth.

“What we are doing is introducing the sport at a young age,” Lemay said. “Hopefully, some of those eight-year-olds will be playing in the professional game someday. You have to start with the grass roots and bring it on up.

“The large majority of our participants are the other 29 fields we have, not the two stadium fields. We are just trying to grow the sport and be a professional as possible.”

The reality of what Lemay and his team have built is a far cry from where they started, kicking around a soccer ball on Grand Haven’s perfect sand 30 years ago.

“We picked here because I have been coming here my whole life,” Lemay said. “The first one we did was in San Diego and this is the next one we put on the tour.

“My friends and I would kick a ball around on this beach 30 years ago, now to see this grow into what it has. It is just unbelievable. To be here and have friends of mine with kids playing in the tournament is a pretty cool thing.”

Full results of the tournament can be found on the Soccer in the Sand website at www.soccerinthesand.com/nationwide-beach-soccer-series/grand-haven-michigan.