Grand Rapids FC Women win national title

In their inaugural season, the Ladies in Blue have already climbed the mountaintop and taken home the United Women’s Soccer League championship with a dramatic 3-1 win over Santa Clarita on Saturday night at Grandville High School.

The play of the game came in overtime, when GRFC’s Marti Corby fired a free kick at the net, and a flurry of activity found Avery Lockwood with the perfect opportunity for a touch pass to teammate Riko Sagara, who swiftly buried the rebound shot past the keeper to break a 1-1 tie in the extra session.

Bethany Balcer would add an insurance goal for the Ladies in Blue to help seal the championship effort, while Corby added the squad’s lone regulation goal.